Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $58.43 Million Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,018,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,433,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.76% of Endava as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,950,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Endava by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,349,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Endava by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.26. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

