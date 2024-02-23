Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $512.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

