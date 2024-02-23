Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $70.16 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pentair worth $70,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

