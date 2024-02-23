Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $38.81 Million Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.78% of NVE worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $393.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

