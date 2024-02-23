Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $111.66 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of UniFirst worth $111,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNF opened at $168.48 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNF

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.