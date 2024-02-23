Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,774 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.53% of First Financial Bankshares worth $90,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,669,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,019,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 648,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

