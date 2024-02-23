Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.