Junlin Ho Sells 3,489 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $54,916.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

