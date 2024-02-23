JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($6.17) to GBX 525 ($6.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 629.56 ($7.93).

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP opened at GBX 470.40 ($5.92) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.16 ($7.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 464.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,382.35%.

Insider Activity at BP

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($473.91). Insiders have bought 167 shares of company stock valued at $77,468 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

