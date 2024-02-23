JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 449,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.