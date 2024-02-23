JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $30.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 99,176 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 93.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

