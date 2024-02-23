JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

