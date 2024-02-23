JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,087 shares of company stock worth $476,832 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,356,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

