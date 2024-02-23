Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.95

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.95 and last traded at $102.71, with a volume of 9738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 3.8 %

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

