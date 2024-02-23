John Kent Walker Sells 48,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

