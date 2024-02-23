JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOAN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.