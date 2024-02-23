Jeffery Michael Watts Sells 19,420 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,336,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,700,000 after purchasing an additional 710,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after purchasing an additional 446,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

