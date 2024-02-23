Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

