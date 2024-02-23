Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVBP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AVBP opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

