Jason P. Rhodes Sells 169,539 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $3,851,926.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,815,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,858,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

