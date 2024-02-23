Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $779,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 749,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,214. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

