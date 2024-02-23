Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

URI traded up $5.02 on Friday, reaching $663.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,735. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $673.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.16. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

