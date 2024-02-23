Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $564.37. 244,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,368. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

