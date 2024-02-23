Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,009 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,380,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Truist Financial by 1,155.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 970,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 1,263,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,872,910. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.