Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EOG traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. 1,453,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,718. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.