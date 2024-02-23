Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $875,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. 940,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

