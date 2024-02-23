Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. 482,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,421. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

