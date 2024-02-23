Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $702,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.60. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

