Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 232,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,067. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

