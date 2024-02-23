Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $642,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,350,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 531,382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

