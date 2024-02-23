Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The company had a trading volume of 262,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,486. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

