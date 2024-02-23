Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,319 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 3,646,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

