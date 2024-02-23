Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. 112,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,418. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

