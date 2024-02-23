Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. 306,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $155.83.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

