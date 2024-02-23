Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,484 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 96,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

