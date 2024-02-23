Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 51 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

Shares of CME traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 226,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,182. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

