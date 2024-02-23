Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) EVP Sells $274,096.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

