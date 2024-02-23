Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $17.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

JXN opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Jackson Financial's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 136,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

