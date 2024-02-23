iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2,671.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

