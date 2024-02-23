iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.79% of iShares Silver Trust worth $78,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SLV opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.