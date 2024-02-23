iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,968,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

