iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $537,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $170.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.