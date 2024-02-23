iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,729,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,883 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

