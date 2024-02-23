iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after buying an additional 5,334,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,925,000 after purchasing an additional 432,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.37. 748,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,728. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.