iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

