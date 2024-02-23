iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.41

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 2730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

