Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRWD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Shares of IRWD opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

