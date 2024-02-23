Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRDM. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

