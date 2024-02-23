IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get IPH alerts:

About IPH

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.