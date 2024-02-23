IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
IPH Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
About IPH
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to invest in airline stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.