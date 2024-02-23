Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $19.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

